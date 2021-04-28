Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Lowered by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Lease by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

NYSE AL opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on AL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.