Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.70 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.70 ($0.96). Approximately 140,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 218,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Air Partner in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The stock has a market cap of £46.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.25.

In related news, insider Mark Briffa sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £19,969.95 ($26,090.87).

Air Partner Company Profile (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

