Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $289.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.87 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.