Airbloc (ABL) Price Reaches $0.0474 on Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and $29,525.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

