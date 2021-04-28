Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in April

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Aisin Seiki stock opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.29. Aisin Seiki has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $38.61.

Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Aisin Seiki had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aisin Seiki will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aisin Seiki from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

