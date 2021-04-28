AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Raised to GBX 420

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

AJB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

LON:AJB opened at GBX 427.20 ($5.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 355 ($4.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 433.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

