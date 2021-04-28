Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.13

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 54898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

AKBTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Akbank T.A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

