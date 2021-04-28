Akroma (AKA) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $10,430.49 and approximately $302.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

