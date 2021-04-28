Akropolis Tops One Day Volume of $49.04 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $153.47 million and $49.04 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0551 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.00863563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.31 or 0.07910770 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,327,981 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

