Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.84 million.

Shares of AKU remained flat at $$3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,647. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKU. Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akumin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

