Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

