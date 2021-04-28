Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in April

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALKHF remained flat at $C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday. Alaska Hydro has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 million and a PE ratio of -28.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Alaska Hydro

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It focuses on the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

