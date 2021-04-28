Albemarle (ALB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

