Alchemint Standards Price Down 47.8% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $103,136.27 and approximately $29.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00275037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.45 or 0.01054839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.71 or 0.00708300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,284.46 or 1.00204026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars.

