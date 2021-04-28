Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $111,457.18 and $346.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00275804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.42 or 0.01031057 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.42 or 0.00711247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.54 or 1.00173734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

