Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Timothy D. Reyes Sells 20,260 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 173,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.