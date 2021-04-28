Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT Raised to $25.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 191,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,141. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $661.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 36.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

