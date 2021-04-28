Aleph.im Price Up 6.4% This Week (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and approximately $869,952.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

