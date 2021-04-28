Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Down to $29.69

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $28.35. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 42 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

