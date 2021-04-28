Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.06. 1,892,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,310. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $168.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

