Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALFVY. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.