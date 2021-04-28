Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALFVY. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.26.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
Further Reading: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.