Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.