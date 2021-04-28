Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
ALFVY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
