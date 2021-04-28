Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.61.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE AQN opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

