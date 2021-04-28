Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.55

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$20.00, with a volume of 645402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The company has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1959 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.