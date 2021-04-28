Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 30,201 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.55 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

