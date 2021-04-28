Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after buying an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $237.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

