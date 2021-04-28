Alico (ALCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alico to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALCO stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $224.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of Alico stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

