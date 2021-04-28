Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the highest is $2.11. Align Technology reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $12.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.51 and a 200 day moving average of $521.79.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

