Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $642.00

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $642.00 and last traded at $642.00, with a volume of 26130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $621.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $559.51 and its 200-day moving average is $521.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

