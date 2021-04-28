Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ALGN traded down $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.36. 530,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,323. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $562.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.26. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $195.56 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.77.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

