Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.
Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $613.36. 530,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,323. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.26.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
