Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $613.36. 530,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,323. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $195.56 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $536.77.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

