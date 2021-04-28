Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $683.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.77.

ALGN stock opened at $621.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.79. Align Technology has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

