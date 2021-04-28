Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 5th. Alignment Healthcare had issued 27,200,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $489,600,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.02.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last three months.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

