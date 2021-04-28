Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.37 to $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

