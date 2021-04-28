All Sports (SOC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.52 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $3.52 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.10 or 0.00828258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.01 or 0.07739146 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

