Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $53,445,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.