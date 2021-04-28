Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 93,576 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,935. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

