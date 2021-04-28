Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 93,576 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,935. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
