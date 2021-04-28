Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 14,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 939,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock valued at $60,247,709.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,228,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.