ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Lowered to $74.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

ALE traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

