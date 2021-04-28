Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.48

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 119746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALIZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter.

About Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

