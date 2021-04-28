Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $530.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.