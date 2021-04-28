Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.