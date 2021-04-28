Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Eagle Health Investments LP’s 7th Largest Position

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 6.0% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $15,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.81.

Shares of ALNY traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

