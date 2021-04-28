Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.64 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 138.4% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $11.64 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00272432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.91 or 0.01031270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00724197 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,876.05 or 0.99826267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.