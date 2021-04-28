Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.00 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $155,019. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.