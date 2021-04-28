Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,894.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

