Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,437.80.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,902.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

