Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Parker Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,894.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.