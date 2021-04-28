Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 220.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,241.35.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,324.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,894.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.