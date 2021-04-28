Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,219.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,894.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.